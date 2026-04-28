Trump visa pause: Millions of professionals risk losing legal status

A sweeping executive pause on visa processing and renewals by the Trump administration has sent shockwaves through the corporate world leaving millions of high-skilled professionals in a race against the clock.
The policy aimed at “prioritizing the domestic workforce and securing our systems” has effectively frozen the legal status of H-1B and L-1 visa holders, many of whom are now seeing their expiration dates loom without a path to renew.
Industry leaders are sounding the alarm as major tech and healthcare sector face potential mass departures.
Legal experts warn that the administrative backlog created by the pause is unprecedented.
One senior advisor noted that the move is intended to “ensure every American worker is given a fair shot before looking abroad,” yet critics argue it cripples innovation.
For families settled in the U.S., the anxiety is visceral, “We have built our entire lives, carers and homes here but now we are being told to wait in line that isn’t moving,” said one software engineer facing imminent deportation.
As the pause continues, businesses are pleading for a more surgical approach fearing that a blanket freeze will lead to a permanent “brain drain” that the economy cannot afford to sustain.