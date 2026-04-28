News
News

Trump visa pause: Millions of professionals risk losing legal status

Industry leaders are sounding the alarm as major tech and healthcare sector face potential mass departures

Trump visa pause: Millions of professionals risk losing legal status
Trump visa pause: Millions of professionals risk losing legal status

A sweeping executive pause on visa processing and renewals by the Trump administration has sent shockwaves through the corporate world leaving millions of high-skilled professionals in a race against the clock.

The policy aimed at “prioritizing the domestic workforce and securing our systems” has effectively frozen the legal status of H-1B and L-1 visa holders, many of whom are now seeing their expiration dates loom without a path to renew.

Industry leaders are sounding the alarm as major tech and healthcare sector face potential mass departures.

Legal experts warn that the administrative backlog created by the pause is unprecedented.

Industry leaders are sounding the alarm as major tech and healthcare sector face potential mass departures
Industry leaders are sounding the alarm as major tech and healthcare sector face potential mass departures

One senior advisor noted that the move is intended to “ensure every American worker is given a fair shot before looking abroad,” yet critics argue it cripples innovation.

For families settled in the U.S., the anxiety is visceral, “We have built our entire lives, carers and homes here but now we are being told to wait in line that isn’t moving,” said one software engineer facing imminent deportation.

As the pause continues, businesses are pleading for a more surgical approach fearing that a blanket freeze will lead to a permanent “brain drain” that the economy cannot afford to sustain.

Wren Kitchens files for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, abruptly closes all U.S. showrooms
Wren Kitchens files for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, abruptly closes all U.S. showrooms
Ilhan Omar mocked for ‘World War 11’ gaffe during foreign policy speech
Ilhan Omar mocked for ‘World War 11’ gaffe during foreign policy speech
Keir Starmer battles Commons vote over allegations linked to Mandelson
Keir Starmer battles Commons vote over allegations linked to Mandelson
Indonesia train crash kills at least 14 as rescuers search wreckage
Indonesia train crash kills at least 14 as rescuers search wreckage
Trump to reject Iran’s new Strait of Hormuz deal, casting doubt on peace talks
Trump to reject Iran’s new Strait of Hormuz deal, casting doubt on peace talks
Trump blasts ‘terrible’ Jimmy Kimmel over ‘fake video’ of Melania and Barron
Trump blasts ‘terrible’ Jimmy Kimmel over ‘fake video’ of Melania and Barron
White House press dinner shooting suspect faces attempted assassination charges
White House press dinner shooting suspect faces attempted assassination charges
US Supreme Court upholds Texas map favoring Republicans ahead of 2026 midterms
US Supreme Court upholds Texas map favoring Republicans ahead of 2026 midterms
Melania Trump slams 'coward' Jimmy Kimmel over widow joke after WHCD shooting
Melania Trump slams 'coward' Jimmy Kimmel over widow joke after WHCD shooting
Iran FM makes explosive claims about US role in failed peace talks
Iran FM makes explosive claims about US role in failed peace talks
JD Vance's first reaction to WHCD shooting revealed after VP rushed off stage
JD Vance's first reaction to WHCD shooting revealed after VP rushed off stage
Richest countries in 2026:New wealth index boots France, Germany from top 10
Richest countries in 2026:New wealth index boots France, Germany from top 10

Popular News

Trump visa pause: Millions of professionals risk losing legal status

Trump visa pause: Millions of professionals risk losing legal status
20 minutes ago
Taylor Swift Eras Tour terror plot suspect pleads guilty in Austria trial

Taylor Swift Eras Tour terror plot suspect pleads guilty in Austria trial

2 hours ago
King Charles to make history with key message in US address

King Charles to make history with key message in US address
4 hours ago