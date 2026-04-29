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Arjun Kapoor takes major legal action over misuse of his identity

The ‘No Entry 2’ actor moves court over misuse of personality rights

Arjun Kapoor takes major legal action over misuse of his identity
Arjun Kapoor takes major legal action over misuse of his identity

Arjun Kapoor is taking a major legal step to seeking protection of his personality rights against the alleged misuse of his identity through AI-generated material.

In this regard, the 40-year-old actor approached the Delhi High Court, on Wednesday, April 29, Advocate Pravin Anand, as per Times Entertainment.

His submission was submitted to Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, informing that his persona is being commercially exploited.

During the hearing, Justice Gedela, in his opinion, rolled out that public figures cannot demand blanket removal of all content featuring them unless it is clearly defamatory or derogatory.

To which, the The Lady Killer actor’s advocate argued that nobody would like that, not even a common man, noting that Kapoor’s image is being merged with an animal or depicted as selling golgappas.

He also noted that the material in question went beyond humour or satire.

In the end, the judge stated, "Common man doesn't come to court for personality rights. When a person is in public glare, lot of things happen."

He also added, "We can understand if things are disparaging or defamatory. But everything cannot come under that."

This is not the first time an actor is being barred from such protection as the High Court, has previously extended similar protection to several public figures, including Kajol, Mohanlal, Allu Arjun, Pawan Kalyan, Sunil Gavaskar, and R. Madhavan.

On the professional front, Arjun Kapoor will soon star in highly anticipated sequel No Entry 2, produced by his father, Boney Kapoor.

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