South Korean appeals court increases ex-first lady Kim Keon Hee’s sentence for 4 years

A South Korean appeals court on Tuesday significantly increase the prison sentence for Kim Keon Hee, the wife of the country’s recently ousted president, Yoon Suk Yeol.
The Seoul High Court sentenced the former first lady to four years in prison, more than doubling her previous 20-month term.
The ruling comes amid a dramatic fall for the couple following the political chaos of late 2024.
While a lower court originally focused on her acceptance of luxury gifts including a Chanel bag and a diamond necklace, the appeals court added a conviction for stock price manipulation.
The court noted that a first lady represents the country and criticized her for failing to meet the public’s standards for integrity.
In its verdict, the court stated that Kim “exploited her high-profile status” to obtain gifts and that her role required a level of honesty she did not maintain.
The judge further remarked that a first lady “has a big influence” on the president and must be held accountable.
While Kim’s legal team argued the investigation was “politically driven,” they confirmed they will appeal to the Supreme Court.
Meanwhile, her husband remains in custody following his life sentence for rebellion.