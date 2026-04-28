Russian superyacht Nord transits blockaded Strait of Hormuz amid US-Iran tensions

In a striking move, the $500 million superyacht Nord, linked to sanctioned billionaire Alexey Mordashov, successfully sailed through the blockaded Strait of Hormuz this weekend.
As US-Iran tensions have slashed daily traffic from 140 ships to just a few, the 142-meter luxury vessel left Dubai on Friday and reached Oman by Sunday morning.
The transit has raised questions about how a private ship bypassed a naval blockade that has trapped most global shipping.
However, a source close to Mordashov stated that “neither Iran nor the United States objected” to the journey.
According to the source, “Iran did not interfere with the movement of the yacht as it is a civilian vessel of a friendly country conducting a peaceful transit.”
Similarly, the “American side also raised no questions” as the ship did not visit Iranian ports.
While oil prices hover around 109 a barrel due to the conflict, the Nord’s passage highlights the unique status of Russian assets.
Russian President Vladimir Putin recently praised the Iranian people for “courageously fighting” for their sovereignty.
With its helipad and submarine, the Nord remains a symbol of elite mobility even as the world’s most critical energy artery remains largely closed.