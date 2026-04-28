News
News

Russian superyacht Nord transits blockaded Strait of Hormuz amid US-Iran tensions

Neither Iran nor the United States objected to the journey

Russian superyacht Nord transits blockaded Strait of Hormuz amid US-Iran tensions
Russian superyacht Nord transits blockaded Strait of Hormuz amid US-Iran tensions

In a striking move, the $500 million superyacht Nord, linked to sanctioned billionaire Alexey Mordashov, successfully sailed through the blockaded Strait of Hormuz this weekend.

As US-Iran tensions have slashed daily traffic from 140 ships to just a few, the 142-meter luxury vessel left Dubai on Friday and reached Oman by Sunday morning.

The transit has raised questions about how a private ship bypassed a naval blockade that has trapped most global shipping.

However, a source close to Mordashov stated that “neither Iran nor the United States objected” to the journey.

According to the source, “Iran did not interfere with the movement of the yacht as it is a civilian vessel of a friendly country conducting a peaceful transit.”


Similarly, the “American side also raised no questions” as the ship did not visit Iranian ports.

While oil prices hover around 109 a barrel due to the conflict, the Nord’s passage highlights the unique status of Russian assets.

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently praised the Iranian people for “courageously fighting” for their sovereignty.

With its helipad and submarine, the Nord remains a symbol of elite mobility even as the world’s most critical energy artery remains largely closed.

UAE to exit OPEC and OPEC+ alliance: Historic shift set for May 1
UAE to exit OPEC and OPEC+ alliance: Historic shift set for May 1
Key issues blocking US–Iran agreement: Uranium stockpile, sanctions and regional influence
Key issues blocking US–Iran agreement: Uranium stockpile, sanctions and regional influence
Trump visa pause: Millions of professionals risk losing legal status
Trump visa pause: Millions of professionals risk losing legal status
Wren Kitchens files for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, abruptly closes all U.S. showrooms
Wren Kitchens files for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, abruptly closes all U.S. showrooms
Ilhan Omar mocked for ‘World War 11’ gaffe during foreign policy speech
Ilhan Omar mocked for ‘World War 11’ gaffe during foreign policy speech
Keir Starmer battles Commons vote over allegations linked to Mandelson
Keir Starmer battles Commons vote over allegations linked to Mandelson
Indonesia train crash kills at least 14 as rescuers search wreckage
Indonesia train crash kills at least 14 as rescuers search wreckage
Trump to reject Iran’s new Strait of Hormuz deal, casting doubt on peace talks
Trump to reject Iran’s new Strait of Hormuz deal, casting doubt on peace talks
Trump blasts ‘terrible’ Jimmy Kimmel over ‘fake video’ of Melania and Barron
Trump blasts ‘terrible’ Jimmy Kimmel over ‘fake video’ of Melania and Barron
White House press dinner shooting suspect faces attempted assassination charges
White House press dinner shooting suspect faces attempted assassination charges
US Supreme Court upholds Texas map favoring Republicans ahead of 2026 midterms
US Supreme Court upholds Texas map favoring Republicans ahead of 2026 midterms
Melania Trump slams 'coward' Jimmy Kimmel over widow joke after WHCD shooting
Melania Trump slams 'coward' Jimmy Kimmel over widow joke after WHCD shooting

Popular News

George Clooney addresses Jimmy Kimmel's Melania Trump joke amid controversy

George Clooney addresses Jimmy Kimmel's Melania Trump joke amid controversy
an hour ago
Trump says Iran in ‘state of collapse’ as nuclear talks stall and Gulf tensions rise

Trump says Iran in ‘state of collapse’ as nuclear talks stall and Gulf tensions rise
31 minutes ago
Prince Edward revisits old school to mark major milestone amid King Charles US trip

Prince Edward revisits old school to mark major milestone amid King Charles US trip
one minute ago