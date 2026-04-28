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Trump says Iran in ‘state of collapse’ as nuclear talks stall and Gulf tensions rise

The statement comes after Iran offered the most recent proposal to the US, aiming to mark a permanent end to the ceasefire

Trump says Iran in ‘state of collapse’ as nuclear talks stall and Gulf tensions rise
Trump says Iran in ‘state of collapse’ as nuclear talks stall and Gulf tensions rise

US President Donald Trump stated Iran informed him it was in a "state of ​collapse" and was figuring out its leadership situation.

The statement comes after Iran offered the most recent proposal to the US, aiming to mark a permanent end to the ceasefire.

Taking to Truth Social on Tuesday, Trump stated that Iran “just informed us they are in a State of Collapse.”

"Iran has just informed us that they are in a 'State of Collapse'. They want us to 'Open the Hormuz Strait,' as soon as possible, as they ​try to figure out their leadership situation (Which I believe they will be able to do!),” Trump added.

Trump says Iran in ‘state of collapse’ as nuclear talks stall and Gulf tensions rise

US President Donald Trump is unhappy with the latest Iranian proposal on resolving the two-month war.

The proposal would delay discussions on Iran’s nuclear program, something that the US.

The White House said that the offer has already been discussed with the president and he may address it later.

Since the war began, at least 3,375 people have been assassinated in Iran and at least 2,521 people in Lebanon amid an ongoing war between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group. 

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