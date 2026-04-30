JPMorgan executive Lorna Hajdini sued for sexual harassment and racial abuse

A senior JPMorgan executive, Lorna Hajdini, is facing a high-profile lawsuit filed by a junior banker who accuses her of sexual harassment, drugging and racial abuse.
The employee referred to as John Doe claims the harassment began in 2024.
According to the lawsuit, Hajdini used her position to coerce the employee into non-consensual acts.
When he resisted her advances, she reportedly threatened his career allegedly stating, “If you don’t f**k me soon, I’m going to ruin you, I f**king own you.”
The plaintiff further alleges that Hajdini used racial slurs and mocked his heritage reportedly telling him, “You’re gonna need to earn it, my little Arab boy toy,” regarding a potential promotion.
He also claims she drugged him with “roofies” to facilitate with abuse.
The legal filing describes a pattern of professional intimidation where Hajdini allegedly asked, “Do you want to get promoted at year end or not?” to force compliance.
For its part, JPMorgan has denied the allegations.
A spokesperson stated that after an internal investigation, the bank does “not believe there’s any merit to these claims” adding that the plaintiff refused to participate in their earlier inquiry.