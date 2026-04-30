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Macron’s ‘chic’ comment adds a twist to King Charles’ French-speaking US joke

Emmanuel Macron says it would be ‘chic’ for US to speak French amid tensions with Donald Trump

Macron’s ‘chic’ comment adds a twist to King Charles’ French-speaking US joke
Macron’s ‘chic’ comment adds a twist to King Charles’ French-speaking US joke

Emmanuel Macron reacts to King Charles III’s French-speaking United States joke with wit.

According to Independent, Macron has suggested it would be “chic” if the US was a French-speaking country after a tongue-in-cheek comment King Charles aimed at Donald Trump during his visit to Washington.

In a speech at a White House state dinner, the British monarch had joked on Tuesday evening that if it were not for the UK, the US would be speaking French.

He said, “You recently commented, Mr President, that if it were not for the United States, European countries would be speaking German. Dare I say that if it wasn’t for us, you’d be speaking French?”

In a response on X, President Macron responded, “That would be chic!”

King Charles and Queen Camilla’s historic tour to the US was widely seen as an opportunity for the UK to begin repairing a fractured relationship with the Trump administration, following several attacks on British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer over the UK’s refusal to engage in the US war on Iran.

Macron has been another subject of Trump’s fierce criticism ever since he reassumed the White House in January 2025.

Earlier this month, Trump took things personally when he referenced a video in which Macron’s wife, Brigitte Macron, shoved the French politician as they disembarked from a plane in Vietnam in 2025.

Expressing his frustration over the lack of support for the Iran war, he said, “We didn’t need them, but I asked anyway. “I call up France, Macron – whose wife treats him extremely badly... Still recovering from the right to the jaw.”

Macron slammed the remarks as “neither elegant nor up to standard.”

King Charles and Queen Camilla will cap their historic US tour with a final stop in Virginia on Thursday, April 30, after a packed day in New York City.



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