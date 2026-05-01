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Iranian President calls US naval blockade on Hormuz 'intolerable'

This comes after US President Donald Trump has rejected Iran’s proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and lift the blockade

Iranian President calls US naval blockade on Hormuz intolerable
Iranian President calls US naval blockade on Hormuz 'intolerable'

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has condemned a naval blockade on Iranian ports by the United States, calling them “intolerable.”

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Pezeshkian stated, “the world has witnessed Iran’s “tolerance and conciliation.”

“What is being done under the guise of a naval blockade is an extension of military operations against a nation paying the price for its resistance and independence. DContinuation of this oppressive approach is intolerable.”

Iranian President calls US naval blockade on Hormuz intolerable

This comes after US President Donald Trump has rejected Iran’s proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and lift the blockade, escalating tensions between the countries that may lead to economic turmoil globally.

He argued the blockade is more effective than military strikes, signalling that Washington is depending on economic strain instead of immediate escalation to force Tehran’s hand.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has continued its mediatory efforts to mark a permanent end to the ceasefire, as the entire world is suffering from an economic crisis due increasing fuel cost, even the country’s PM said that this war has hit Pakistan’s two years of economic gains.

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