Banksy confirms new London statue after overnight installation

A new Banksy statue, featuring a man with his face covered by a flag, appeared in the dead of night in central London.
According to The Guardian, the artist’s new work of art was first spotted on Wednesday, April 29, and the artist’s signature was scrawled at the base of the statue’s plinth.
The elusive artist, known for his provocative works of graffiti, posted on Instagram on Thursday afternoon confirming the work was by him.
The sculpture depicts a man marching forward off a plinth while carrying a large, billowing flag that obscures his face.
"The artist revealed the unsolicited monument at some point in the early hours of yesterday," a spokeswoman for Banksy told AFP in a brief statement.
A video Banksy posted on social media shows the statue being towed to Westminster in the dead of night, alongside shots of the nearby statue of Winston Churchill. In the clip, a man is asked his view of the statue and he says “no, I don’t like it”.
The video juxtaposes the statue with British flags, a Beefeater soldier and a black cab.
The statue is situated in Waterloo Place in the St James’s area of Westminster, near statues of Edward VII and Florence Nightingale and the Crimean war memorial.
Banksy’s most recent confirmed work in London came in December when he said he was behind a mural that showed two children lying down and looking at the sky.
It appeared to be a statement on homelessness as the children seemed to be pointing at the Centre Point Tower, which has long been a symbol of the homelessness crisis.