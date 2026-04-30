Anna Paulina Luna announces new push to revisit MK-Ultra with House hearing

Florida GOP Representative Anna Paulina Luna announced that the House would be having a hearing on MK Ultra.
According to Alaska News, Luna announced on Wednesday, April 29, that the House of Representatives would hold a hearing on MK Ultra in May.
She wrote on X, “Hearing on May 13. MK Ultra. House Oversight Task Force.”
MK Ultra was a CIA program from the 1950s to the 1960s that was designed to study mind control and used American and Canadian citizens as subjects.
People used as test subjects were given high doses of psychoactive drugs such as LSD without their consent. They also underwent methods like electroshock, hypnosis, sensory deprivation, isolation, verbal and sexual abuse and other forms of torture.
“I think our next task force hearing will be on MK Ultra,” she said.
James “Whitey” Bulger, a notorious organized crime boss, was an unknowing test subject for the MK Ultra program. While at United States Penitentiary Atlanta, he was given high doses of LSD for 15 months, causing him to experience intense paranoia, hallucinations and nightmares.
MK Ultra has been considered a violation of individual rights and an example of the CIA’s abuse of power.