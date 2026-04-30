Trump takes aim at Keir Starmer, praises King Charles III after state visit

US President Donald Trump in a new attack to the UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said that he should “deal like” King Charles III.
Trump has told Sky News he does not know whether the state visit by the King will help to improve his relationship with Starmer.
The Republican president told the outlet, “I can't give you an answer to that. I can tell you one thing, our relationship is very good, but you know, that's another individual. We'll find out. But I like Keir Starmer very much, but I think he's made a tragic mistake on immigration and a tragic mistake on energy."
However, while praising the King and the Queen Camilla and talking in glowing terms about the visit, he continued with his criticism of the British government's position on immigration and energy policy.
When asked about the King's speech to Congress, Trump said, "I thought he was fantastic. It was a brilliant speech. It was delivered beautifully, with that beautiful accent that he's got. And everybody… he got a standing ovation. And I thought it was fantastic in all respects."
The president spoke to Sky News after he bid farewell to the King and Queen at the White House, where he called His Majesty “a fantastic guy”.
The US President recently claimed that King Charles “would have probably helped” the United States in the Iran conflict in a fresh dig at Prime Minister Starmer and NATO.