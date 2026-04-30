RAF shoots down 100+ Iranian drones in massive Middle East interception

In a major escalation of Middle East hostilities, the British Royal Air Force (RAF) has successfully intercepted a massive wave of Iranian drones and missiles.
Operating from RAF Akrotiri, Typhoon and F-35 fighter jets have been flying “round-the-clock missions” to shield coalition bases and regional allies from ongoing strikes.
The Ministry of Defence confirmed that British pilots have taken down a significant number of threats over Jordan and the Eastern Mediterranean.
In a notable military milestone, the ministry stated that four RAF pilots have officially achieved “ace status” after “blasting Iranian drones out of the sky during operations in the Middle East.”
This defensive surge follows a series of Iranian attacks that began in late February 2026, targeting infrastructure across the UAE, Bahrain and Qatar.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer addressed the nation stating that RAF jets are in the sky “to defend allies in the Middle East against Iranian retaliation.”
He emphasised that the UK’s priority remains regional stability adding, “We do not want to see further escalation into a wider regional conflict.”
Despite these efforts, officials remain on high alert as debris from interceptions continues to pose risks to civilian areas across the Gulf.