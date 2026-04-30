Gas Prices continue to soar in Massachusetts, up 20 cents 

Gas prices in Massachusetts are continuously skyrocketing past the $4-a-gallon mark, increasing 20 cents in the past week.
As per American Automobile Association (AAA), the current average in the state is $4.16 for a gallon of regular gas, while the national average is increasing to $4.30, a surge of 27 cents since last week.
Why are gas prices continuing to surge?
Amid the ongoing Strait of Hormuz crises due to the US-Iran war, gas prices are seeing a significant spike since the beginning of war.
Crude oil prices reached $126 a barrel on Thursday as the vital waterway used for global trading remains closed, and Axios reported that President Trump is likely to receive a briefing on plans for a potential new wave of strikes against Iran.
When will gas prices go down?
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), GasBuddy petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan shared on Thursday that several parts of the States may approach new all-time records for gas prices, stating, "Since March 1, Americans have spent $21.7 billion more on filling their tanks with gasoline.”
Currently, gas prices are likely to soar instead of declining due to the escalating crisis between US-Iran.