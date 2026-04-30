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Gas prices continue to soar in Massachusetts, up 20 cents

Crude oil prices reached $126 a barrel today as the vital waterway used for global trading remains closed

Gas Prices continue to soar in Massachusetts, up 20 cents
Gas Prices continue to soar in Massachusetts, up 20 cents 

Gas prices in Massachusetts are continuously skyrocketing past the $4-a-gallon mark, increasing 20 cents in the past week.

As per American Automobile Association (AAA), the current average in the state is $4.16 for a gallon of regular gas, while the national average is increasing to $4.30, a surge of 27 cents since last week.

Gas prices continue to soar in Massachusetts, up 20 cents

Why are gas prices continuing to surge?

Amid the ongoing Strait of Hormuz crises due to the US-Iran war, gas prices are seeing a significant spike since the beginning of war.

Crude oil prices reached $126 a barrel on Thursday as the vital waterway used for global trading remains closed, and Axios reported that President Trump is likely to receive a briefing on plans for a potential new wave of strikes against Iran.

When will gas prices go down?

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), GasBuddy petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan shared on Thursday that several parts of the States may approach new all-time records for gas prices, stating, "Since March 1, Americans have spent $21.7 billion more on filling their tanks with gasoline.”

Currently, gas prices are likely to soar instead of declining due to the escalating crisis between US-Iran.

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