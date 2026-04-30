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Supreme Court rules on Louisiana redistricting: 2026 VRA decision explained

SCOTUS strikes down Louisiana’s map, gutting VRA protections against racial gerrymandering

Supreme Court rules on Louisiana redistricting: 2026 VRA decision explained
Supreme Court rules on Louisiana redistricting: 2026 VRA decision explained

In a major 6-3 decision today, April 30, 2026, the U.S. Supreme Court fundamentally altered the landscape of American elections.

Ruling in the case of Louisiana v. Callais, the conservative majority struck down Louisiana’s congressional map labeling a second Black-majority district as “an unconstitutional racial gerrymander.”

The ruling significantly weakens Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act (VRA).

Writing for the majority, Justice Samuel Alito stated that the law should only impose liability when there is “a strong inference that intentional discrimination occurred.”

SCOTUS strikes down Louisiana’s map, gutting VRA protections against racial gerrymandering
SCOTUS strikes down Louisiana’s map, gutting VRA protections against racial gerrymandering

He argued that in cases involving redistricting, “race and politics must be disentangled,” effectively raising the bar for minority groups to challenge maps that dilute their voting power.

The court’s liberal wing issued a blistering dissent.

Justice Elena Kagan remarked that this decision marks the “latest chapter in the majority’s now-completed demolition of the Voting Rights Act.” She warned that the ruling renders the historic civil rights protections “all but a dead letter.”

While the ruling does not officially scrap the VRA, experts say it invites states to redraw maps that could eliminate several minority-opportunity seats across the South before the next election cycle.

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