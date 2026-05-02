Alex Zanardi, Ex-F1 driver, Paralympic champion dies ‘suddenly’ at 59

Former Formula One driver and Paralympic champion Alex Zanardi passed away at the age of 59.
According to The Guardian, the family of the former F1 driver who lost both legs in a racing crash before winning Paralympic gold medals announced his death on Saturday, May 2.
The Family stated, “It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Alessandro Zanardi, which occurred suddenly yesterday evening, 1 May. Alex passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of his family and friends.”
“The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all those who are showing their support at this time and asks that their grief and privacy be respected during this period of mourning,” it added.
Zanardi, from Bologna, made his F1 debut in 1991 and later achieved success in the Cart series in the United States, winning back-to-back championships in 1997 and 1998.
His life took a dramatic turn in September 2001 when he was involved in a high-speed crash during a Cart race in Germany that led to the amputation of both legs.
Zanardi refused to end his sporting career and instead turned to para-cycling, becoming one of Italy’s most successful Paralympic athletes. He won four gold medals and two silver medals across the 2012 London and 2016 Rio Games.