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Lando Norris claims first Sprint win of season in Miami ahead of Oscar Piastri

McLaren duo Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri dominate Miami Sprint as Kimi Antonelli receives penalty

Lando Norris claims first Sprint win of season in Miami ahead of Oscar Piastri
Lando Norris claims first Sprint win of season in Miami ahead of Oscar Piastri

Reigning world champion Lando Norris claimed the first F1 Sprint victory of the 2026 season in Miami.

Meanwhile, his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri finised behind him on the second place at the Miami Grand Prix on Saturday, May 2.

The Brit won by 3.766 seconds at the Miami International Autodrome, and is the first non-Mercedes driver to take victory in any race format this year, reported ESPN.

Antonelli won a scrap with Mercedes team-mate Russell for fourth on track, but was penalised for exceeding track limits too many times and given a five-second penalty.

That dropped him behind Russell and Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who had earlier emerged on top after a tense battle with Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari.

Norris is now 42 points adrift of leader Antonelli, having not started the Chinese Grand Prix due to a mechanical issue.


Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton enjoyed a ding-dong battle, with the Dutchman coming out on top as they finished sixth and seventh, Verstappen promoted one place by Antonelli's penalty.

Mercedes had won every race this season, both sprint and full, but McLaren arrived in Miami with an upgraded package which has brought it back into the fight.

Miami Grand Prix main race is all set to take place on Sunday, May 3.

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