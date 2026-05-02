Apple plans 'aggressive pricing' for iPhone 18 Pro line: Report

Apple is likely to adopt an “aggressive pricing strategy” for its forthcoming iPhone 18 Pro series despite soaring component costs.
While a global memory chip shortage has raised prices, analysts suggested the Cupertino-based may keep base model prices the same, as a strategic move to drive greater sales.
As per a credible analyst Jeff Pu, the standard iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max could start at $1,099 and $1,199, respectively, which is similar to the previous generation.
The latest report aligns with previous rumours from Ming-Chi Kuo, suggesting Apple aims to stabilize pricing despite market pressures.
To offset significantly increasing prices, the Cupertini-based tech giant may surge prices for increased storage versions.
Reports suggested the company may launch the latest 2TB storage option for the Pro Max model, potentially using Quad-Level Cell (QLC) flash storage, allowing increasing capacity at reduced pricing.
The strategy reflects Apple’s focus on sustaining demand following historic iPhone sales in the March quarter.
Alongside the Pro models, Apple is expected to release its highly-anticipated first foldable iPhone by the end of 2026.
Meanwhile, Apple’s standard iPhone 18 and iPhone 18 Air models are likely to launch in spring 2027.