Keith Urban breaks silence after ex Nicole Kidman plans reunion with Tom Cruise

Keith Urban has spoken out after a shocking update about his ex-wife, Nicole Kidman.
In a Saturday, May 2 article published by PEOPLE, the 58-year-old Australian-American country singer, while on the red carpet of the 2026 Musicians Hall of Fame induction in Nashville, opened up about his admiration for legendary country music star Dolly Parton, noting that he holds deep respect for her.
"She's just ... fearless and a trailblazer and just such a one-of-one. And I think she continues to remind every artist that it's just about expression and following your creative path and being fearless in it,” he said.
The Let it Roll crooner continued, "She is a perfect prime example of always trying something different. I never think of her as pushing the envelope. I think about her not letting anything get in the way of the envelope."
Keith Urban’s statement was shared after it was reported that his ex-wife, Nicole Kidman, is planning a reunion with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise.
According to an insider who spoke to Radar Online, the horrific murder of filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Reiner, became the main reason for Cruise and Kidman’s major move.
"Tom met Nicole around the same time Rob and Michele became a couple, and their relationships followed a similar arc. Nicole knows her kids are really looking forward to having their parents in the same room again, so she's determined to follow through,” revealed the source.
Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise, who were married for 11 years, have been mostly out of touch since their high-profile split in 2001.
Moreover, the Babygirl actress called it quits with her second husband, Keith Urban, last year, after 19 years of marriage.