Meghan Markle urges Harry to ‘stop making excuses’ for King Charles after fresh blow

Meghan Markle is reportedly fuming over Prince Harry as he refused to challenge King Charles' latest public blow.
The 77-year-old monarch wrapped his highly anticipated four-day state visit to the US on Thursday, April 29, without a reunion with his son Harry and his wife, Meghan.
Although, Charles and Queen Camilla's visit was solely diplomatic to strengthen ties between the UK and US, public snub from Harry's father has sparked a rift between the couple.
As per the sources, the display of friendship between his cancer-stricken father and the US president, Donald Trump -who continues to make cruel digs at Harry's marriage, has left the duke in tenterhooks.
"Harry understands, albeit reluctantly, that it’s the King’s duty to maintain a relationship with anyone who holds office [as US President]." the source revealed.
The Duke of Sussex is "doing his best to stay pragmatic and anytime questions about why Charles is meeting with Trump come up, he’s quick to point out that it’s simply part of his father’s role."
However, Harry's no confrontation policy has outraged Meghan - who believes that this move from her father in law should be challenged.
"For Meghan it beggars belief that Charles is allowing this bile and slander from Trump go unanswered or defended They’re just praying it doesn’t spiral out of hand if Trump gets a chance to run them down to Charles one-on-one," the tipster noted.
They continued, "It triggers and worries them in equal measure, especially after Charles has refused to Harry during his time in America."
The source claimed that Meghan believes that "this is exactly the kind of situation where Harry should be standing his ground, not making excuses for his father."
"Meghan is fuming and saying it sends the wrong message if they let this go unchallenged," added the insider.
"She’s taking it very personally and doesn’t understand how Harry can simply sit back and try to explain this away," they noted.