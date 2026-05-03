UK govt approves plans allowing airlines to cancel flights in advance over fuel shortages

In a surprising turn of events, airlines will be allowed to cancel flights nearly weeks in advance under new UK government plans aimed at managing possible jet fuel shortages and avoiding last-minute disruptions for passengers.
These steps would allow carriers to make adjustments early, including merging flights on busy routes and moving passengers to alternative points, saving fuel and maintaining overall connectivity.
Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said most travelers are likely to have a similar experience to last year, though some slated adjustments are necessary.
Aviation experts mentioned that airlines such as Lufthansa are minimising overlapping daily flights on routes, including London to Frankfurt, and transitioning passengers to nearby departures for enhanced efficiency.
The plans come amid concerns regarding global fuel application disruptions associated with escalating geopolitical tensions such as impacts on Middle Eastern shipping routes.
The UK imports nearly 65% of its jet fuel, with efforts underway to expand supplies from Africa and the US and raise domestic refinery output.
A major part of the policy involves securing valuable airport takeoff and landing slots that airlines risk losing if they do not use them nearly 80% of the time.
Under new proposals, airlines could temporarily hand back unused slots while maintaining future use, minimising pressure to operate inefficient or empty flights.
The government stated the changes aim to minimise sudden cancellations and enhance planning. Airlines UK has expressed support for the move, stating it enables more efficient operations while maintaining passenger connectivity.
However, people remain concerned about fuel security and legal rights for compensation in case of disruption.