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Anupam Kher marks 55 years of acting with deep post: 'Something begins to change'

Anupam Kher will soon star in his 551st movie ‘Flicker’

Anupam Kher marks 55 years of acting with deep post: Something begins to change
Anupam Kher marks 55 years of acting with deep post: 'Something begins to change'

Anupam Kher recently dropped a thought-provoking stance as he marks 55 years as an actor in the Bollywood industry.

The 71-year-old shared a deeply reflective post on his Instagram on Sunday, May 3, stating that something begins to change in one's face and performance with time.

Kher began, “A FACE THAT HAS LIVED LIFE: I have been amcting for more than 55 years now. Out of these, over 50 years have been as a professional actor.”


The Bengal Files star went on to say, “Somewhere along this long journey, something begins to change… not just in your craft, but on your face.

“An actor’s face slowly stops being just a face. It becomes… a reservoir. A small twitch begins to mean something. A slight lift of the eyebrow carries a memory. A pause between two expressions holds a lifetime of observation.”

For him, one doesn't add these things as they arrive… quietly… over the years.

“It has something to do with what we call ‘lived experience’,” said the Metro In Dino actor, adding, “The roles you’ve played…”

While further sharing his true feelings, the Vijay 69 star wrote, “The people you’ve met…

The emotions you’ve borrowed… and the ones you’ve truly felt.”

In the end, Khosla Ka Ghosla actor said, “All of it settles… gently… on your face. Yesterday, when I took this selfie, these were the thoughts that came to my mind. I thought I should share them with you. Jai Ho!️”

On the professional front, Anupam Kher will soon star in Flicker, his 551st movie whose first look was announced on May 1, 2026.  

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