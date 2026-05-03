Priyanka Chopra hypes up Nick Jonas as his new single ‘The Author’ grabs 1st spot

Priyanka Chopra is Nick Jonas’s biggest cheerleader!
The Heads of State actress took to her official Instagram Stories on Saturday, May 2, to hype up her husband as his new collaborative song The Author with Brandon Lake dominated the top spot on chart.
In the Story, Chopra posted a screenshot of her Apple Music app, showing that Jonas’s The Author is on number 1.
“Just casually sitting at #1,” she captioned with a cute cat sticker reacting adorably and tagged the Camp Rock star and Brandon Lake.
Moments later, Jonas re-shared Priyanka Chopra’s heartwarming update on his Instagram Stories.
About The Author:
The Author is a collaborative single by Nick Jonas and Brandon Lake released on May 1, 2026.
It is a piano-driven ballad that blends contemporary Christian music with pop influences and explores themes of faith, identity, and surrender, specifically the idea that one's life is a story written by a higher power.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas:
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra began dating in May 2018 and tied the knot later that year in December at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in traditional Hindu and Christian ceremonies.
In 2022, the lovebirds announced that they had welcomed their first and only child, daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy.