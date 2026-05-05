Secret Service shoots armed suspect near White House; Juvenile bystander injured

On Monday afternoon, May 4, 2026, Secret Service agents shot an armed man near the Washington Monument just blocks from the White House.
The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. after plainclothes agents spotted a “suspicious individual” who appeared to be carrying a concealed firearm.
When uniformed officers approached, the man fled and opened fire.
Secret Service Deputy Director Matthew Quinn reported that agents returned fire, wounding the suspect.
During the chaos, a juvenile bystander was also struck but sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Quinn stated, “Investigators believe he was struck by the suspect,” though medical teams are still confirming the details.
The shooting triggered a brief lockdown of the White House while President Trump was hosting a summit inside. Vice President JD Vance’s motorcade had also passed the area shortly before the gunfire began.
Regarding a potential motive or link to the President, Quinn told reporters, “Whether or not it was directed to the president or not, I don’t know but we will find out.”
The suspect was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition. Local police closed nearby roads as they continue to investigate the scene.