UAE intercepts major Iranian missiles attack: Schools move online as tensions soar

In a significant escalation of regional conflict, the United Arab Emirates announced Monday that its air defense intercepted a massive barrage of 12 ballistic missiles, three cruise missiles and four drones launched from Iran.
While the Ministry of Defense confirmed most threats were neutralized, a drone strike sparked a large fire at the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone, leaving three workers injured.
In response to the security threat, the UAE Ministry of Education ordered all schools, nurseries and universities to transition to remote learning from May 5 to May 8.
Officials stated the move aims “to ensure the safety of students and all those working in the education sector” while authorities monitor the situation.
The international community reacted swiftly.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen condemned the strikes as a “clear violation of sovereignty and international law,” warning that regional insecurity has “direct consequences for Europe.”
Saudi Arabia also voiced strong support with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman expressing the Kingdom’s strong denunciation of the unjustified Iranian attacks” during a call with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.
These strikes mark the first major violation of the ceasefire established in early April.