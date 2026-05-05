News
Make us preferred on Google
News

UAE intercepts major Iranian missiles attack: Schools move online as tensions soar

These strikes mark the first major violation of the ceasefire established in early April

UAE intercepts major Iranian missiles attack: Schools move online as tensions soar
UAE intercepts major Iranian missiles attack: Schools move online as tensions soar

In a significant escalation of regional conflict, the United Arab Emirates announced Monday that its air defense intercepted a massive barrage of 12 ballistic missiles, three cruise missiles and four drones launched from Iran.

While the Ministry of Defense confirmed most threats were neutralized, a drone strike sparked a large fire at the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone, leaving three workers injured.

In response to the security threat, the UAE Ministry of Education ordered all schools, nurseries and universities to transition to remote learning from May 5 to May 8.

Officials stated the move aims “to ensure the safety of students and all those working in the education sector” while authorities monitor the situation.


The international community reacted swiftly.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen condemned the strikes as a “clear violation of sovereignty and international law,” warning that regional insecurity has “direct consequences for Europe.”

Saudi Arabia also voiced strong support with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman expressing the Kingdom’s strong denunciation of the unjustified Iranian attacks” during a call with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.

These strikes mark the first major violation of the ceasefire established in early April.

Marco Rubio to meet Pope Leo XIV at Vatican after Trump’s strong criticism
Marco Rubio to meet Pope Leo XIV at Vatican after Trump’s strong criticism
IRGC issues ‘serious warning’ as two US ships cross Strait of Hormuz
IRGC issues ‘serious warning’ as two US ships cross Strait of Hormuz
Rudy Giuliani in ‘critical’ condition: Spokesperson shares health update
Rudy Giuliani in ‘critical’ condition: Spokesperson shares health update
Donald Trump Jr visits parents home amid wedding delay with Bettina Anderson
Donald Trump Jr visits parents home amid wedding delay with Bettina Anderson
What is Hantavirus? All you need to know after three deaths on cruise ship
What is Hantavirus? All you need to know after three deaths on cruise ship
US denies Iran’s ‘fabricated’ claims of attack on American warship
US denies Iran’s ‘fabricated’ claims of attack on American warship
Delta Air Lines meltdown: Why ‘crew restrictions’ are grounding hundreds of flights
Delta Air Lines meltdown: Why ‘crew restrictions’ are grounding hundreds of flights
Colorado Snow Storm Warning: Heavy snow and hazardous travel to slam Denver this week
Colorado Snow Storm Warning: Heavy snow and hazardous travel to slam Denver this week
Arcadia Lake Shooting: 10 injured at Edmond party, suspect at large
Arcadia Lake Shooting: 10 injured at Edmond party, suspect at large
Trump signals ‘very positive’ Iran talks as Project Freedom begins in Strait of Hormuz
Trump signals ‘very positive’ Iran talks as Project Freedom begins in Strait of Hormuz
Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: Vijay’s TVK disrupts DMK-AIADMK stronghold, Stalin leads in Kolathur
Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: Vijay’s TVK disrupts DMK-AIADMK stronghold, Stalin leads in Kolathur
Rudy Giuliani hospitalized: Former NYC Mayor in ‘critical but stable’ condition
Rudy Giuliani hospitalized: Former NYC Mayor in ‘critical but stable’ condition

Popular News

UAE intercepts major Iranian missiles attack: Schools move online as tensions soar

UAE intercepts major Iranian missiles attack: Schools move online as tensions soar
27 minutes ago
5 most expensive Met Gala outfits that stole the spotlight on red carpets

5 most expensive Met Gala outfits that stole the spotlight on red carpets
9 hours ago
Marco Rubio to meet Pope Leo XIV at Vatican after Trump’s strong criticism

Marco Rubio to meet Pope Leo XIV at Vatican after Trump’s strong criticism

10 hours ago