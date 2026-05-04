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US denies Iran’s ‘fabricated’ claims of attack on American warship

Iran claims attack on US warship after Trump vows to help stranded ships in Strait of Hormuz

US denies Iran’s ‘fabricated’ claims of attack on American warship
US denies Iran’s ‘fabricated’ claims of attack on American warship

The Unites States calls Iran’s claims about attack on its warship “fabricated” as Strait of Hormuz tension escalated.

According to NBC News, Iran warned the United States on Monday, May 4, not to approach or enter the Strait of Hormuz as the American military launches a new effort to “guide” stranded ships through the critical waterway.

President Donald Trump announced that starting Monday morning the US military would help free ships that have been “locked up” and unable to transit the key trade route amid the maritime standoff between Tehran and Washington.

It's the latest bid to break Iran's stranglehold over the strait, which has left global shipping at an effective standstill and sent energy prices spiraling.

Iran quickly pushed back, issuing a new map and a flurry of statements that sought to reassert its control.

Passage must be carried out in coordination with Tehran, its military command cautioned.

“We warn that any foreign armed force, especially the aggressive military of America, should they intend to approach or enter the Strait of Hormuz, will be subjected to attack,” Major General Pilot Ali Abdollahi said in a statement carried by state TV channel IRIB.

Hours later, Tehran claimed it had stopped a US destroyer from entering the strait.

"With a firm and rapid warning from the Army Navy of the Islamic Republic, the entry of enemy American-Zionist destroyers into the vicinity of the Strait of Hormuz was prevented. Further details will be announced later," army public relations said in a statement carried by the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

The US military said that "no US Navy ships have been struck," in response to Iranian state media claims that two missiles had hit a US warship near the entrance to the strait.



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