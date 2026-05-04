Rudy Giuliani in ‘critical’ condition: Spokesperson shares health update

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani is hospitalized in critical condition, spokesperson shared important health update.
According to CNN, the spokesperson of the former mayor on Monday, May 4, revealed that Giuliani is recovering from pneumonia adding that he is in critical but stable condition now.
The update came after spokesperson Ted Goodman, Sunday, wrote on X that Mayor Giuliani is a fighter who has faced every challenge in his life with unwavering strength and was fighting his diseases with same level of strength.
Goodman said in an update on Monday stated that the 81-year-old is recovering from pneumonia. He was previously diagnosed with restrictive airway disease after 9/11.
“This condition adds complications to any respiratory illness, and the virus quickly overwhelmed his body, requiring mechanical ventilation to maintain adequate oxygen and stabilize his condition,” Goodman said, adding Giuliani is now breathing on his own.
Giuliani told viewers Friday on his X show, “America’s Mayor Live,” that his “voice is a little under the weather, so I won’t be able to speak as loudly as I usually do.” He’s seen coughing a few times on the streamed program.
The most recent episode of “The Rudy Giuliani Show,” streamed on LindellTV, is from Wednesday. Giuliani missed several episodes in April but worked Monday through Friday as recently as March.
President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that Giuliani is a “True Warrior and the Best Mayor in the History of New York City.”
Giuliani, Trump’s former personal attorney whose leadership of New York in the wake of the September 11, 2001, attacks earned him the nickname “America’s mayor,” has faced a slew of legal and financial troubles since the 2020 election.