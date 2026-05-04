News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Rudy Giuliani in ‘critical’ condition: Spokesperson shares health update

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani hospitalized after ‘diagnosis of restrictive airway disease’

Rudy Giuliani in ‘critical’ condition: Spokesperson shares health update
Rudy Giuliani in ‘critical’ condition: Spokesperson shares health update

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani is hospitalized in critical condition, spokesperson shared important health update.

According to CNN, the spokesperson of the former mayor on Monday, May 4, revealed that Giuliani is recovering from pneumonia adding that he is in critical but stable condition now.

The update came after spokesperson Ted Goodman, Sunday, wrote on X that Mayor Giuliani is a fighter who has faced every challenge in his life with unwavering strength and was fighting his diseases with same level of strength.

Rudy Giuliani in ‘critical’ condition: Spokesperson shares health update

Goodman said in an update on Monday stated that the 81-year-old is recovering from pneumonia. He was previously diagnosed with restrictive airway disease after 9/11.

“This condition adds complications to any respiratory illness, and the virus quickly overwhelmed his body, requiring mechanical ventilation to maintain adequate oxygen and stabilize his condition,” Goodman said, adding Giuliani is now breathing on his own.

Giuliani told viewers Friday on his X show, “America’s Mayor Live,” that his “voice is a little under the weather, so I won’t be able to speak as loudly as I usually do.” He’s seen coughing a few times on the streamed program.

The most recent episode of “The Rudy Giuliani Show,” streamed on LindellTV, is from Wednesday. Giuliani missed several episodes in April but worked Monday through Friday as recently as March.

President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that Giuliani is a “True Warrior and the Best Mayor in the History of New York City.”

Giuliani, Trump’s former personal attorney whose leadership of New York in the wake of the September 11, 2001, attacks earned him the nickname “America’s mayor,” has faced a slew of legal and financial troubles since the 2020 election.

Donald Trump Jr visits parents home amid wedding delay with Bettina Anderson
Donald Trump Jr visits parents home amid wedding delay with Bettina Anderson
What is Hantavirus? All you need to know after three deaths on cruise ship
What is Hantavirus? All you need to know after three deaths on cruise ship
US denies Iran’s ‘fabricated’ claims of attack on American warship
US denies Iran’s ‘fabricated’ claims of attack on American warship
Delta Air Lines meltdown: Why ‘crew restrictions’ are grounding hundreds of flights
Delta Air Lines meltdown: Why ‘crew restrictions’ are grounding hundreds of flights
Colorado Snow Storm Warning: Heavy snow and hazardous travel to slam Denver this week
Colorado Snow Storm Warning: Heavy snow and hazardous travel to slam Denver this week
Arcadia Lake Shooting: 10 injured at Edmond party, suspect at large
Arcadia Lake Shooting: 10 injured at Edmond party, suspect at large
Trump signals ‘very positive’ Iran talks as Project Freedom begins in Strait of Hormuz
Trump signals ‘very positive’ Iran talks as Project Freedom begins in Strait of Hormuz
Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: Vijay’s TVK disrupts DMK-AIADMK stronghold, Stalin leads in Kolathur
Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: Vijay’s TVK disrupts DMK-AIADMK stronghold, Stalin leads in Kolathur
Rudy Giuliani hospitalized: Former NYC Mayor in ‘critical but stable’ condition
Rudy Giuliani hospitalized: Former NYC Mayor in ‘critical but stable’ condition
Iran offers 30-day truce as Trump reviews, stands firm on Hormuz
Iran offers 30-day truce as Trump reviews, stands firm on Hormuz
Two dead, three injured in ‘suspicious’ house explosion in Bristol
Two dead, three injured in ‘suspicious’ house explosion in Bristol
IRGC says Trump faces ‘impossible’ war or ‘bad deal’ with Iran
IRGC says Trump faces ‘impossible’ war or ‘bad deal’ with Iran

Popular News

David Beckham announces major project with Tom Hiddleston after turning 51

David Beckham announces major project with Tom Hiddleston after turning 51
2 hours ago
Britney Spears set for first court hearing in Virginia over DUI case

Britney Spears set for first court hearing in Virginia over DUI case

2 hours ago
Donald Trump Jr visits parents home amid wedding delay with Bettina Anderson

Donald Trump Jr visits parents home amid wedding delay with Bettina Anderson
3 hours ago