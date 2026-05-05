Princess Kate sister Pippa Middleton, husband James announce split after big loss

Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews have reportedly announced their split following a significant personal loss.
Princess Kate’s sister and her husband have parted ways with Bucklebury Farm Park after the venture reportedly racked up £807,543 in debts by 2025, despite buying the 72-acre site in 2021 to turn it into a family attraction.
The couple’s spokesperson confirmed the sale, bringing their five-year ownership of the site near Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton’s home to a close.
James Matthews, who leads London investment firm Eden Rock, had purchased the property alongside business partner James Murray, but the venture did not live up to its financial goals.
The farm offered family-friendly attractions like animal petting, play areas, a café and glamping, plus seasonal events, but continued six-figure losses proved unsustainable.
Carole Middleton was said to help out now and then, but mounting costs outpaced revenue, ultimately pushing the couple to walk away.
In a last bid to save the business, the couple proposed building a nursery, but the plan faced opposition over traffic concerns despite initial approval.
The couple contested the decision, arguing that diversifying the site was "essential to securing the farm's future, enabling it to remain open to the public and continue offering educational and recreational opportunities for the community."
To note, their appeal failed, with the local council ultimately rejecting the planning application.