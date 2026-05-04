Donald Trump Jr visits parents home amid wedding delay with Bettina Anderson

Donald Trump Jr spend weekend with father President Donald Trump after breaking silence on wedding postpone rumours.
The US president’s eldest son visited the White House days after widespread buzz over his wedding delay with Bettina Anderson.
Taking to Instagram, the 48-year-old shared a video of stepping out of a helicopter in the White House garden, holding a bag alongside Donald Trump.
Don Jr wrote, “Some experiences visiting your parents house just hit a bit different. Always an honor of a lifetime to be able to spend a night at The White House with @realdonaldtrump. Thanks for the vid @margomartin.”
This came after the businessman finally gave a three-word response to the speculation around his wedding with 39-year-old socialite.
As per Parade, Page Six on Saturday, May 2, reported that Trump and his fiancee Bettina Anderson were seen dining at Arthur & Sons in Jupiter, Florida.
The outlet also reported that the romanticdate night came after the couple put a hold on their wedding plans.
"News to me," Trump commented on the article after it was shared on Page Six's X account.
A few days prior, Page Six reported that the couple was putting off their wedding due to the war in Iran.
An insider told the outlet, “They’re very aware that a lavish wedding at the White House while people are dying wouldn’t be well-received. Especially after the state dinner for King Charles—it would be too much pomp and circumstance."
Trump and Anderson confirmed their engagement in December 2025. They recently celebrated Anderson’s high-profile lavish bridal shower at the president’s Mar-a-lago estate in Palm Beach in April.