Sarah Ferguson gives huge public blow to Princess Eugenie after pregnancy news

Sarah Ferguson gave a shocking blow to daughter Princess Eugenie after she announced her pregnancy news.
In a suprising turn of events on Monday, May 4, Buckingham Palace issued an official statement to confirm the pregnancy news of King Charles' niece Eugenie, whose baby number 3 is due in summer.
Shortly after the official announcement was made by King's office which also revealed that "His Majesty The King has been informed and is delighted with the news", Eugenie turned to her Instagram account to celebrate the family update with a heartfelt post.
Sharing the same photo of her sons, Ernest and August which the Royal Family posted on their account, the Princes of York wrote, "Baby Brooksbank is due in 2026".
The post - which garnered thousands of hearts and comments failed to receive a single heart react from her own mother, Sarah Ferguson.
Fergie - who is known for being fond of her daughters Beatrice and Eugenie's kids chose to maintain her silence on the news given the controversies surrounding her and ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.