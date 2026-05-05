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Putin and Zelenskyy declare rival ceasefire ahead of Victory Day 2026

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected the timing of Moscow’s proposal

Putin and Zelenskyy declare rival ceasefire ahead of Victory Day 2026
Putin and Zelenskyy declare rival ceasefire ahead of Victory Day 2026

Russia and Ukraine have announced separate clashing ceasefires ahead of Moscow’s Victory Day celebrations.

On Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry declared a unilateral truce for May 8 and 9 to honor the 81st anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany.

The ministry stated that “in accordance with a decision of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Armed Forces, Vladimir Putin, a ceasefire has been declared from May 8-9, 2026.”

However, Moscow linked the offer with a stern warning threatening a “massive missile strike on the center of Kyiv” if Ukraine attempts to disrupt festivities.


President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected the timing of Moscow’s proposal, calling the idea of a pause for a Russian holiday “not serious.”

Instead, he announced that Ukraine would begin its own ceasefire much earlier starting at midnight on May 6.

Zelenskyy argued that “human life is far more valuable than any anniversary ‘celebration’” and notably did not set an expiration date for the Ukrainian pause.

He challenged the Kremlin “to take real steps to end their war especially since Russia’s Defense Ministry believes it cannot hold a parade in Moscow without Ukraine’s goodwill.”

With both sides operating on different timelines, the front lines remain dangerously unpredictable.

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