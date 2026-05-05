Cinco de Mayo 2026: Why Mexican business owners are reclaiming the holiday

As Cinco de Mayo falls on a “Taco Tuesday” this year, Mexican-owned businesses are shifting the focus from cheap margaritas to authentic heritage.
While major chains offer deals like “Chipotle’s free chips and guac” many local restaurateurs are using the day to honor Mexican resilience.
Nayomie Mendoza, owner of Cuernavaca’s Grill, is hosting festivities that include traditional stews and a nod to the 1862 Battle of Puebla.
She explains that the day is “a testament of our resilience” and “a testament of our hard work” amid a challenging economic climate.
Similarly, Raul Luis of Birrieria Chalio is serving “guisados” – traditional braises – to entice customers with the flavors. He believes the holiday is “the ultimate opportunity for restaurant to, entice them to authentic Mexican food.”
Experts note a significant change in how the day is observed.
Sehila Mota Casper, director of Latinos in Heritage Conversation, says this year’s celebrations are “noticeably embracing traditional Mexican culture and focused on preservation.”
Rather than just a “party day,” 2026 marks a movement to reclaim the holiday from commercialization and celebrate the actual history of the Mexican army’s unlikely victory over French forces.