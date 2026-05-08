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US-Iran war: CENTCON blocks ‘more than 70’ vessels from Iranian ports

The claim comes hours after the US military launched several strikes against Iranian military targets

US-Iran war: CENTCON blocks ‘more than 70’ vessels from Iranian ports
US-Iran war: CENTCON blocks ‘more than 70’ vessels from Iranian ports

The US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) claimed that US forces are blocking the ships as part of its blockade of Iran.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), CENTCOM wrote that “These commercial ships have the capacity to transport over 166 million barrels of Iranian oil worth an estimated $13 billion-plus.”

The post comes hours after the US military launched several strikes against Iranian military targets after three Navy destroyers came under heavy fire in the Strait of Hormuz.


Despite ongoing diplomatic efforts to mark a permanent end to the ceasefire, US and Iran have once again got engaged in a military exchange of strikes that has caused minor damage to the US ships, according to Iran.

Following the incident, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has accused the US of repeatedly undermining diplomatic efforts in favour of military escalation.

The ongoing attacks are likely to undermine the ongoing talks, aiming to resolve the conflict between US-Iran.

On the other hand, Israel continues to attack Southern Lebanon, causing damage to the area.

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