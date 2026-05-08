US launches ‘self-defense strikes’ on Iran after navy destroyer attacked in Strait of Hormuz

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed Friday that American forces launched “self-defense strikes” against Iranian military targets after three Navy destroyers came under heavy fire in the Strait of Hormuz.
The USS Truxtun, USS Rafael Peralta and USS Mason were transiting toward the Gulf of Oman when they were targeted by a barrage of Iranian missiles, drones and small boats.
CENTCOM reported that all inbound threats were intercepted and “no U.S. assets were struck” during the encounter.
In response, the U.S. military “eliminated inbound threats and targeted Iranian military facilities” including missile sites and command centers.
While Iran claimed the U.S. ships sustained damage, President Donald Trump dismissed the incident as a minor setback for diplomacy.
“There was no damage done to the three destroyers but great damage done to the Iranian attackers” the President stated, later describing the military response to reporters as “just a love tap” to keep the existing ceasefire intact.
However, he issued a stern warning that the U.S. would “knock them out a lot harder” if a formal deal is not signed soon. For now, the three destroyers have rejoined the naval blockade which Trump called a “wall of steel.”