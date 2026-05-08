Genshin Impact codes for May 2026 to enjoy exciting freebies

Genshin Impact 6.6 livestream codes are now live, giving players free Primogems before the forthcoming Luna 7 update.
The stream previewed new characters Nicole, Lohen, and Prune, plus teased future story content before Version 7.0 launches on August 12.
Players should redeem the limited-time codes quickly before they expire.
Genshin Impact codes for May 2026
BacktoSumeru - 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
NicolaCoco - 100 Primogems and five Hero’s Wit
WilltoWin - 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora
How to redeem Genshin Impact codes
Follow these steps to redeem Genshin Impact codes:
1: Initially, launch Genshin Impact
2: Insert the in-game menu
3: Tap on Settings and then select Account
4: Select Redeem Now and enter a code into the box
5: Gather your Primogems from the in-game mailbox