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Genshin Impact codes for May 2026 to enjoy exciting freebies

Redeem THESE Genshin Impact codes quickly before they expire

Genshin Impact codes for May 2026 to enjoy exciting freebies
Genshin Impact codes for May 2026 to enjoy exciting freebies

Genshin Impact 6.6 livestream codes are now live, giving players free Primogems before the forthcoming Luna 7 update.

The stream previewed new characters Nicole, Lohen, and Prune, plus teased future story content before Version 7.0 launches on August 12.

Players should redeem the limited-time codes quickly before they expire.

Genshin Impact codes for May 2026

BacktoSumeru - 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

NicolaCoco - 100 Primogems and five Hero’s Wit

WilltoWin - 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora

Genshin Impact codes for May 2026 to enjoy exciting freebies

How to redeem Genshin Impact codes

Follow these steps to redeem Genshin Impact codes:

1: Initially, launch Genshin Impact

2: Insert the in-game menu

3: Tap on Settings and then select Account

4: Select Redeem Now and enter a code into the box

5: Gather your Primogems from the in-game mailbox

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