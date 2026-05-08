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Trump downplays new military conflict, says Iran ceasefire is ‘still holding’

Tehran accused the U.S. of targeting an Iranian oil tanker and civilian areas on Qeshm Island

Trump downplays new military conflict, says Iran ceasefire is ‘still holding’
Trump downplays new military conflict, says Iran ceasefire is ‘still holding’ 

President Donald Trump insisted Friday that a month-long ceasefire remains in effect despite a major military exchange between U.S. and Iranian forces in the Strait of Hormuz.

The clash which occurred late Thursday marks the most serious violation of the truce since it began on April 8.

The conflict erupted when three U.S. Navy destroyers transiting the strait came under fire from Iranian missiles, drones and small boats.

U.S. Central Command reported that no American assets were hit and that they responded by destroying the attacking vessels and striking drone sites on Iranian territory.


Meanwhile, Tehran accused the U.S. of starting the fight by targeting an Iranian oil tanker and civilian areas on Qeshm Island.

Despite the violence, President Trump sought to minimize the incident while speaking to reporters at the Lincoln Memorial.

He described the U.S. strikes as “just a love tap” later adding, “They trifled with us today. We blew them away.”

Trump maintained that negotiations through Pakistan are ongoing, stating, “The ceasefire is still holding” but warned Tehran to “get their Deal signed, FAST” or face more severe consequences.

Iranian state media also signaled a desire to de-escalate reporting that the situation is now “back to normal.”

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