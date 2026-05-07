Epstein’s alleged suicide note reveals chilling final message before death

A United States federal judge released a document described as an alleged suicide note written by late financier and convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
US District Judge Kenneth Karas in White Plains, New York, ordered the unsealing of the note after The New York Times reported on the document and sought its release last week.
According to the Times, the handwritten note was found by Epstein's former Manhattan jail cellmate, convicted murderer and ex-police officer Nicholas Tartaglione.
The note was reportedly found in a graphic novel following the sex offender's first alleged suicide attempt in July 2019, the Times said in its report.
"They investigated me for months — FOUND NOTHING!!! It is a treat to be able to choose one's time to say goodbye," the note said according to an image of it released in Wednesday's, May 7, court file.
The note purportedly written by Epstein continues to say, "Watcha want me to do — Bust out cryin!! NO FUN," it concludes, with the words underlined. "NOT WORTH IT!!"
Epstein was found dead in his cell on August 10, 2019, three weeks after his first suicide attempt. He was awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges and his death was ruled a suicide.