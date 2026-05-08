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El Nino 2026 Intensity Forecast: Why a ‘record strong’ event is now likely

This El Nino could be the strongest in 140 years

El Nino 2026 Intensity Forecast: Why a ‘record strong’ event is now likely
El Nino 2026 Intensity Forecast: Why a ‘record strong’ event is now likely

Climate experts are sounding the alarm as new data suggests El Nino 2026 is not only imminent but could become a historic “Super” event.

After a brief neutral period, the Pacific Ocean is rapidly “loading energy” with subsurface temperatures surging.

The latest 2026 El Nino intensity forecast indicates a 61% chance of the phenomenon emerging by July with a growing 25% chance of it reaching extreme “super” levels.

Scientists are particularly concerned because current sea surface temperatures are already near record highs.

This El Nino forecast is unique because of unusual “triple cyclones” in the West Pacific that are pushing warm water eastward at a frightening pace.


According to the World Meteorological Organization, “climate models are now strongly aligned and there is high confidence in the onset of El Nino followed by further intensification.”

If these trends continue, this El Nino could be the strongest in 140 years.

Experts warn that “the possibility of a very strong El Nino largely depends on the continuation of westerly wind anomalies” which could push global temperatures into uncharted territory.

With the planet already warming, many fear that “2026 is on track to become the planet’s second warmest year on record” potentially leading to a record-shattering 2027.

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