Global Canvas Hack: ShinyHunters ransomware strands millions during finals week

A massive cyberattack has paralyzed Canvas, the world’s most popular learning platform, leaving millions of university students stranded during the high-stakes final exam week of May 2026.
The criminal group ShinyHunters claimed responsibility replacing the usual login screen with an ominous message for nearly 9,000 schools.
The hack has disrupted coursework at major institutions including Cornell, Columbia and the University of California.
Students attempting to submit assignments or take exams were met with a chilling notice: “ShinyHunters has breached Instructure (again). Instead of contacting us to resolve it, they ignored us.”
The hackers claim to have stolen student IDs and private messages threatening to sell the data if a ransom is not paid by May 12.
For many, the timing is a disaster.
Kean University junior Dihanel Antonio shared, “Just as I was about to start (my last final), the website crashed. It’s cutting into my time that I have left to submit my assignments.”
Meanwhile, Cornell University officials warned, “We understand the impact this outage is having on the campus community and the stress caused by students’ inability to access course materials online.”
Universities are now scrambling to implement “workarounds” urging faculty to be flexible with deadlines as the system remains offline.