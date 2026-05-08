News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Global Canvas Hack: ShinyHunters ransomware strands millions during finals week

The hackers claim to have stolen student IDs and private messages threatening to sell the data

Global Canvas Hack: ShinyHunters ransomware strands millions during finals week
Global Canvas Hack: ShinyHunters ransomware strands millions during finals week

A massive cyberattack has paralyzed Canvas, the world’s most popular learning platform, leaving millions of university students stranded during the high-stakes final exam week of May 2026.

The criminal group ShinyHunters claimed responsibility replacing the usual login screen with an ominous message for nearly 9,000 schools.

The hack has disrupted coursework at major institutions including Cornell, Columbia and the University of California.

Students attempting to submit assignments or take exams were met with a chilling notice: “ShinyHunters has breached Instructure (again). Instead of contacting us to resolve it, they ignored us.”

The hackers claim to have stolen student IDs and private messages threatening to sell the data if a ransom is not paid by May 12.


For many, the timing is a disaster.

Kean University junior Dihanel Antonio shared, “Just as I was about to start (my last final), the website crashed. It’s cutting into my time that I have left to submit my assignments.”

Meanwhile, Cornell University officials warned, “We understand the impact this outage is having on the campus community and the stress caused by students’ inability to access course materials online.”

Universities are now scrambling to implement “workarounds” urging faculty to be flexible with deadlines as the system remains offline.

US launches ‘self-defense strikes’ on Iran after navy destroyer attacked in Strait of Hormuz
US launches ‘self-defense strikes’ on Iran after navy destroyer attacked in Strait of Hormuz
China issues suspended death sentences to ex-defense ministers over bribery
China issues suspended death sentences to ex-defense ministers over bribery
Rubio meets Pope Leo during Vatican visit, discusses Middle East peace efforts
Rubio meets Pope Leo during Vatican visit, discusses Middle East peace efforts
Karoline Leavitt reveals daughter’s name in heartfelt post: ‘Blissful newborn’
Karoline Leavitt reveals daughter’s name in heartfelt post: ‘Blissful newborn’
Mojtaba Khamenei meets president Pezeshkian for first time since appointment
Mojtaba Khamenei meets president Pezeshkian for first time since appointment
Epstein’s alleged suicide note reveals chilling final message before death
Epstein’s alleged suicide note reveals chilling final message before death
Blue Cross Blue Shield settlement: Who’s eligible for payouts from $2.67B fund?
Blue Cross Blue Shield settlement: Who’s eligible for payouts from $2.67B fund?
Oil prices crash below $100 as Trump signals end to ‘Epic Fury’ and Iran blockade
Oil prices crash below $100 as Trump signals end to ‘Epic Fury’ and Iran blockade
Kash Patel Bourbon Controversy: Inside the ‘KA$H’ branded gifts and FBI ethics probe
Kash Patel Bourbon Controversy: Inside the ‘KA$H’ branded gifts and FBI ethics probe
Russia and North Korea road bridge near completion: Satellite images reveal milestone
Russia and North Korea road bridge near completion: Satellite images reveal milestone
Giant squid detected off Australia coast for first time in 25 years
Giant squid detected off Australia coast for first time in 25 years
John Roberts defends Supreme Court against ‘political actors’ labels
John Roberts defends Supreme Court against ‘political actors’ labels

Popular News

US launches ‘self-defense strikes’ on Iran after navy destroyer attacked in Strait of Hormuz

US launches ‘self-defense strikes’ on Iran after navy destroyer attacked in Strait of Hormuz
an hour ago
Millie Bobby marks Jake Bongiovi’s 24th with rare romantic snap, touching post

Millie Bobby marks Jake Bongiovi’s 24th with rare romantic snap, touching post
10 hours ago
Donald Trump Invites Top CEOs Including Apple and Nvidia on high-stakes China trip

Donald Trump Invites Top CEOs Including Apple and Nvidia on high-stakes China trip
10 hours ago