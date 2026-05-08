King Charles' estate gives major blow to Harry, Meghan just weeks before UK arrival

King Charles has sparked new rift with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after major shift in residence, igniting fresh attention around the royal family dynamic.
A wedding photo of the Duke of Sussex and the Duchess of Sussex has reportedly been removed from the British Monarch’s Gloucestershire residence, Highgrove residence.
Royal photographer Chris Jackson, who attended the estate to host an event, shared images on social media that revealed the change.
Photos showed a small table where the wedding picture of Harry and Meghan previously stood, with images from King Charles III’s Highgrove retreat suggesting a reshuffle of family photographs.
In place of the wedding photo of the estranged royal couple on the table at King Charles III’s residence now displays images of Harry with Prince William and the King, along with a photo of Charles holding Prince Louis.
It is believed the image of Harry and Meghan could have been relocated within King Charles III’s home, as reported strain with his younger son persists.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from royal duties in 2020 amid tensions within the monarchy, with contact between the duke and King Charles remaining limited, despite brief signs of reconciliation in 2025.