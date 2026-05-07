Blue Cross Blue Shield settlement: Who’s eligible for payouts from $2.67B fund?

Blue Cross Blue Shield is all set to distribute $2.67 billion in historic insurance settlement.
According to The Independent, more than five years after receiving final court approval, a massive $2.67 billion antitrust class-action settlement involving Blue Cross Blue Shield is finally entering its payout phase.
Eligible claimants could begin seeing money deposited into their bank accounts within days, as the distribution process is scheduled to begin in May, according to the settlement website.
The settlement comes from a long-running lawsuit that accused Blue Cross Blue Shield and its affiliated insurers of violating antitrust laws by limiting competition in the health insurance market.
Plaintiffs argued that the Blue Cross Blue Shield system was structured to reduce overlap among its regional plans, thereby restricting competition in certain parts of the US.
As a result, the lawsuit claimed it was harder for rival insurance companies to enter those markets.
This lack of competition may have reduced consumer choice and contributed to higher healthcare costs for customers in some regions, according to the allegations.
Blue Cross Blue Shield has denied any wrongdoing in the case but agreed to settle the lawsuit, with the final agreement approved in October 2020.
To receive payment, claimants were required to file before the deadline, which closed in November 2021.
Eligible participants are expected to receive payments that vary widely based on individual circumstances.
Earlier estimates suggested the average payout will fall between $300 and $333 per valid claim, though final amounts will vary.