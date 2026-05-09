Shinobi Way codes for May 2026 to receive exciting rewards 

Shinobi Way is one of the most exciting Naruto-inspired RPGs to make it big on Roblox in quite some time.
Similar to those that were famous several years ago, this one has you train your skills as a budding ninja and work your way up through the ranks to master powerful abilities across both taijutsu and traditional ninjutsu trees.
Redeem these latest Shinobi Way codes to instantly cut down on the number of ninja chores to receive new skills.
Shinobi Way codes (May 2026)
Here are the latest Shinobi Way codes:
- UPDATE05 - ten spins
- 10KLIKES - ten spins
- BUGFIXES - stat refund
- 7500LIKES - ten spins
How to redeem Shinobi Way codes?
1: Firstly, launch Roblox Shinobi Way
2: Afterwards, tap on the bird icon along the top-left of the screen.
3: Insert the above-mentioned active code.
4: Click the 'Redeem' button.
5: Join the group via the window that appears.
6: Tap on the 'Redeem' button again!