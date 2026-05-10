Happy Mother’s Day 2026: Remembering women behind holiday

Happy Mother’s Day to all the beautiful moms and their children celebrating the most-loved day to recognize the love, sacrifice and contributions of mothers in shaping families and communities.
Have you ever thought about the day’s history, from where it all began? If you are interested to know everything about it, then Daily Jang has got you covered .
The modern holiday kicked off in the United States and was officially recognized in 1914 after a campaign led by Anna Jarvis to honor her late mother.
History behind Mother's Day
The roots of Mother’s Day go beyond flowers and greeting cards. Anna Jarvis’ mother, Ann Jarvis, organized women’s groups during and after the American Civil War to promote health, friendship and peace between divided communities.
Another activist, Julia Ward Howe, also came forward to voice for a “Mother’s Day for Peace” in the 1870s, as a move to encourage women to unite against war and violence.
Over time, the holiday evolved into a worldwide celebration marked by family gatherings, gifts, flowers and heartfelt messages to express love for beloved mothers to selflessly work for the sake of their child’s happiness, peace, and betterment.
Happy Mother’s Day wishes
Are you looking for some beautiful happy mother’s day wishes to make your mom’s day? Here are a few best wishes that make mothers truly special.
Happy Mother’s Day, mom! You’re the best ever!
1: Thank you for everything you do for our family. We love you more than anything!
2: Wishing you a day filled with love and relaxation.
3: I’m so lucky to have you as my mom and friend. Happy Mother’s Day!
4: You make every day brighter. Enjoy your special day, mom!
5: Sending you all my love on this wonderful day, mom.
6: Happy Mother’s Day to the glue that holds us together!
7: Thank you for being my biggest supporter and best friend.
8: You deserve the world, Mom. Have an amazing day!
9: Celebrating you today and always. Happy Mother’s Day!