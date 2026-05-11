Hantavirus-hit ship’s French passenger shows symptoms after returning home

A French national who was evacuated from the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship, where three passengers died of the rat-borne illness, has begun experiencing symptoms of the disease.
The French national, who was not publicly named, was en route to a hospital in Paris along with four others when they began to show symptoms of the hantavirus, Prime Minister Sebastian Lecornu said in a statement.
As a result, all five French citizens, who were evacuated from the MV Hondius, have been placed in immediate isolation until further notice, the premier added.
The sick citizen was being flown from Tenerife to Paris when the symptoms began manifesting, sparking fears of a wider outbreak as more than 20 nations seek to repatriate their citizens who were onboard the ship where the hantavirus infections emerged.
More than 90 tourists were ferried home from the Dutch vessel on Sunday by a team of hazmat-wearing emergency workers.