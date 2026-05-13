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Is YouTube uploading down? Here's what you must know

YouTube has usually fixed the issue and has now gradually restored normal operations

Is YouTube uploading down? Heres what you must know

Are you facing difficulty in uploading videos on YouTube? If yes, then there’s nothing to worry about as some YouTube users are facing issues on the video-streaming platform.

As per DownDetector, a web outage tracking site, a great surge in complaints was noted after 3PM.

The reports surged dramatically mid-day, climbing past 100 complaints within a lesser time, suggesting a sudden disruption affecting a large number of users.

Is YouTube uploading down? Heres what you must know

For the affected users, YouTube showed a message globally, “Oops, something went wrong.”

However, the reports have sharply declined at the time of writing, suggesting that YouTube has already fixed the issue and gradually restore normal operations.

Notably, the potential YouTube outage has usually affected uploading process, as the video streaming and loading was working fine for most of us. 

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