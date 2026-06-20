Sci-Tech
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Sci-Tech

Apple iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max to release with THESE upgrades

The iPhone 18 Pro Max and Pro are likely to launch in tantalising hues such as Dark Cherry, light blue, dark blue, and silver

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Apple iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max to release with THESE upgrades
Apple iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max to release with THESE upgrades

Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are likely to release in September, with several rumours emerging ahead of its highly-anticipated launch.

The upcoming devices will possibly launch with increased rates and multiple significant upgrades.

Familiar design with hot new colors and enhanced durability

Familiar design with hot new colors and improved durability to launch in September, possibly with increased rates and multiple significant upgrades.

The latest models are expected to retain the camera plateau design launched with the iPhone 17 Pro, with several reports to launch in tantalising hues such as Dark Cherry, light blue, dark blue, and silver.

The Cupertino-based tech giant also enhanced durability through a new aluminum manufacturing process that enhances corrosion resistance and reduces discoloration.

Apple iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max to release with THESE upgrades

Almost 50% smaller Dynamic Island

Several reports indicated the Dynamic Island could shrink by nearly 50%, from 20.76 mm to about 13.49 mm wide.

While functionality is likely to remain unchanged, the smaller cutout could provide a more immersive display experience.

A20 Pro chip

Apple is expected to integrate the iPhone 18 Pro lineup that is rumored to feature Apple's new 2nm A20 Pro chip, providing enhanced performance and efficiency.

In terms of compatibility, the company may pair it with the C2 modem, supporting satellite 5G, alongside Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 connectivity.

Variable aperture on main camera

For camera capabilities, Apple may launch a variable aperture system for the 48MP main camera, enabling improved light control and adjustable depth-of-field effects for more professional-looking photos.

Siri AI and Apple Intelligence

With the recently announced iOS 27, Siri is expected to gain a variety of cutting-edge AI capabilities, while Apple Intelligence will enhance apps, photography tools, and user interactions.

LTPO+ display upgrade

The Pro models may feature LTPO+ displays with improved power efficiency, smoother refresh rates, and enhanced color accuracy.

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