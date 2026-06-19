Sci-Tech
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Sci-Tech

Google release launch schedule for Android app sideloading changes

Google will also launch cutting-edge installation process for experienced users who want to download apps from unverified developers

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Google release launch schedule for Android app sideloading changes
Google release launch schedule for Android app sideloading changes

Google has announced a detailed launch schedule for new Android app sideloading protections, aimed at enhancing user security and reducing risks from unverified apps.

Starting from June 2026, the Alphabet-owned Google will launch the latest system service that will automatically install on most Android devices. The service will support developer verification and assist in detecting trusted app creators.

In July, Google plans to launch the Android Developer ID Status API globally, enabling app stores and devices to authenticate developer registration.


Early access will start for the Android Developer Console API and limited distribution accounts that are specifically designed for students, hobbyists, and learners.

These accounts will enable developers to share apps with up to 20 devices without paying a fee or providing government-issued identification.

The next phase arrives in August, when limited distribution accounts and the new Android Developer Console API will become available all across the globe.

Google will also launch the cutting-edge installation process for experienced users who want to download apps from unverified developers.

The most significant change will take effect on September 30, 2026, when developer verification protections become mandatory in Brazil, Indonesia, Singapore, and Thailand.

Participating app stores will be needed to register apps before distribution. These stores include Google Play Store, Samsung Galaxy Store, Xiaomi GetApps, Honor App Market, Oppo App Market, vivo V-Appstore, and Palm Store.

Despite the new restrictions, users will still be able to sideload unregistered apps using Android Debug Bridge (ADB) or Google’s advanced installation option for power users.

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