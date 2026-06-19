Apple to release THESE iPhones with exciting products at 'biggest product year' event 

Apple is reportedly preparing a busy product cycle in 2027 that analyst Mark Gurman has called potentially the company’s “biggest product year” ever.
The series is likely to include the latest iPhones, wearables, and experimental devices focused on AI and mixed reality.
iPhone 18 series and budget model
The highly-anticipated iPhone 18 series is likely to launch with several major upgrades such as the latest A20 chip and up to 12GB RAM in higher-end models.
A cheaper iPhone 18e may be released alongside it, targeting budget users with a smaller screen and simplified features that will offer enhanced performance.
iPhone Air 2 and design upgrades
In terms of camera upgrades, a series of rumours have been swirling regarding the iPhone lineup, which is likely to include smaller display cutouts and improved front cameras.
For battery performance, the Cupertino-based tech giant is likely to include improved battery life and an additional rear camera to address limitations of the first generation.
iPhone 20 Pro series and ultra models
A significant highlight could be the iPhone 20 Pro and Pro Max, marking the 20th anniversary of the iPhone.
Several reports suggested a bold redesign with the latest materials, under-display cameras, and the cutting-edge display technology.
Apple is likely to continue its foldable strategy with the iPhone Ultra 2, building on its first-generation foldable device.
Wearables and smart glasses
Apple is likely to expand into the latest wearables such as AirPods with built-in cameras for AI-assisted visual awareness and smart glasses designed for photography, navigation, and Siri integration.
These products are part of Apple’s efforts to push into AI-driven personal computing.
Beyond iPhones and wearables, Apple could release the latest Apple Watches, Macs, iPads, and robotic smart screen.
If most of these products launch as expected, 2027 could represent Apple’s most ambitious and diverse product year to date.