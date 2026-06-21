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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated an hour ago
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UK heatwave warning extended as temperatures set to hit 38C

The Amber heat alert comes days after the initial warning regarding the temperature reaching to 35 degrees

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated an hour ago
UK heatwave warning extended as temperatures set to hit 38C
UK heatwave warning extended as temperatures set to hit 38C

Amid a scorching beam of light across the UK, the Met Office has extended an amber weather warning for extreme heat across large parts of England and Wales, with temperatures forecast to reach up to 38°C (100°F) later next week.

The Amber heat alert comes days after the initial warning regarding the temperature reaching to 35 degrees, but the new warning will now remain in effect from 01:00 BST on Monday until 23:59 BST on Thursday, reflecting increasing confidence that humidity will continue through midweek.

The warning also includes the major cities such as England and Wales, with northern regions also expected to come under the warning on Wednesday and Thursday.


Daytime temperatures are likely to surpass 30°C widely, with the hottest areas potentially hitting 38°C.

Multiple authorities warned about widespread impact, including significant health risks, daily life disruptions, and additional pressure on infrastructure.

Night-time temperatures may also reach unusually high nummers, especially in urban areas where they may not drop below 20–21°C.

The upcoming heatwave is driven by a huge spike of hot air from continental Europe, where an intense heat spell continues to develop.

Some parts of western France could see temperatures rise to 43–44°C, while Paris may reach 40°C, an exceptional level for June.

The spell may meet the heatwave criteria in multiple regions across the UK, with temperatures above local thresholds for at least three consecutive days.

The amber warning covering Monday and Tuesday will diversify further north and west by midweek, affecting cities including Manchester and areas of north Wales and Devon.

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