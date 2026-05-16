Wizard Alchemy codes for May 2026 to redeem exciting freebies

Wizard Alchemy is an exciting Harry Potter-inspired Roblox action RPG where you train as a wizard, brew potions, and cast powerful spells against enemies.
The game allows players build their magical skills and progress toward wizard supremacy, with codes providing free rerolls to boost character development early in the adventure.
Active Wizard Alchemy codes (May 2026)
Here are a few working Wizard Alchemy codes:
RELEASE—Redeem for 5 Race Rerolls (New)
WIZARD—Redeem for 5 Race Rerolls (New)
Wizard Alchemy codes (expired)
There are currently no expired Wizard Alchemy codes.
How to redeem Wizard Alchemy codes
Follow these steps to redeem Wizard Alchemy codes for May 2026:
1: Firstly launch Wizard Alchemy in Roblox.
2: Afterwards, press the cogwheel icon in the top-right corner.
3: Open the Utilities tab and use the Type Here box to input a code.
4: Now enjoy your free goodies.