Arsenal Edge closer to Premier League title after hard-fought 1-0 win over Burnley

Arsenal moved closer to winning their first Premier League trophy in 22 years after a tense 1-0 victory over Burnley on Monday.
The hard-fought win at the Emirates Stadium leaves the Gunners five points clear at the top of the table.
Kai Havertz scored the only goal of the match in the 36th minute heading home a corner kick from teammate Bukayo Saka.
Although Arsenal controlled the game early on, they missed several chances to score a second goal making the final minutes incredibly nerve-wracking for the home fans.
Burnley fought hard but could not break through Arsenal’s solid defense.
“Another massive win. We knew it was gonna be tough, especially when you don’t close the game out in the first half with the chances we had. You can ensure, as well, the tension and how it means,” manager Mikel Arteta said after the match.
The title race now hinges on second-placed Manchester City’s next matches. If City drops points against Bournemouth, Arsenal will be crowned champions.
Looking ahead to that game, Arteta added, “There is one to go unless something beautiful happens tomorrow night. I will be the biggest supporter that there has ever been.”